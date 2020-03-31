NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In the midst of all of the COVID-19 uncertainty, one thing for certain is parents trying to figure out child care while they are out of school.
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is stepping in to help the parents that may need to return to work and cannot get any assistance for their child.
School-age children from four years of age to twelve years of age are eligible for this program which is offered Monday through Friday.
Parents must register online each day of care which will cost $30.
Child care hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week with drop off from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pick up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided during this time as well for your child.
To get signed up, follow this link to get started.
