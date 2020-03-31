YMCA Emergency Care

YMCA Emergency Care

 YMCA of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - In the midst of all of the COVID-19 uncertainty, one thing for certain is parents trying to figure out child care while they are out of school.

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is stepping in to help the parents that may need to return to work and cannot get any assistance for their child.

School-age children from four years of age to twelve years of age are eligible for this program which is offered Monday through Friday.

Parents must register online each day of care which will cost $30.

Child care hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week with drop off from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pick up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided during this time as well for your child.

To get signed up, follow this link to get started.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

