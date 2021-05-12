This year the YMCA is hiring for their normal Summer care programs, but they're also helping Metro schools with their Summer learning programs, so they're needing more people ever.
"Because we're probably going to be seeing probably like three times more kids than normal," said Rico X, the Vice President of School Age Services for the YMCA.
The problem, their applicant pool is low.
We're told some people aren't wanting to get back to work because they're receiving unemployment.
Others are scared to work because of Covid.
Then there are teachers who would normally apply, but this year they're doing summer school instead.
"You don't have to be a certified teacher. Our biggest thing is that if you have a will to work with kids and some experience working with kids then we would love to have you apply," said X.
To convince you, the YMCA out all of the stops: signing bonuses, pay increases, free YMCA memberships and program discounts.
"Listen, on one level, I think, you get payed to play with kids," said X.
If that is not enough to convince you they said, do it for the kids.
"Just making sure that we're providing fun, enriching opportunities while, at the same time, helping to fill some of those learning loss gaps is really, really important," said X.
They need to fill about 40 spots.
You have to be at least 18-years-old to apply.
To apply, visit https://cta.cadienttalent.com/index.jsp?seq=ca_home&applicationName=YMCAofMiddleTennesseePTExt&locale=en_US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.