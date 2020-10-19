Some much needed relief is on the way for working parents in Nashville.
The YMCA is in the process of reopening its before and after school care programs.
"We were left with out any kind of child care," said Kristin Story, who is an essential worker and a mother of two boys.
Throughout the pandemic, the YMCA has been caring for her sons at one of their 12 virtual learning centers in Nashville.
"It was everything because it took the burden off us of trying to schedule childcare, and babysitters, and coordinate family," said Story.
Story is one of the lucky ones, because there haven't been enough spaces to go around and hundreds of families have had to be turned away.
"All of them were full," said Rico X, the Vice President of school age services for the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.
The good news for parents is that things are changing.
Now that Metro students are phasing back into their schools, the YMCA is bringing back their in person before and after school care programs at 50 locations in Nashville.
"These kids have been isolated for months, so I think just to get to a place where they are getting back to a sense of normalcy is, I think, is incredible," said X.
The YMCA began offering their programs to students grades Pre-K through 2nd on October 12th.
They began offering care for 3rd and 4th graders October 19th.
The 5th and 6th grade programs will resume on October 26th.
The 7th and 8th grade programs resume on November 2nd.
High school programs will resume on January 1st.
Of course, all of this is contingent on people staying healthy.
I think just continuing to do the things that help to keep us safe. I mean, washing our hands, social distancing, wearing masks is critically important and I think the sooner we can double down on that, then I think it will help us turn the tide on this for sure," said X.
For information on how to enroll your child, visit ymcafunco.org.
