NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year, the YMCA is hiring for their regular Summer care programs. Still, they're also helping Metro schools with their Summer learning programs, so they need more people ever.
"Because we're probably going to be seeing probably like three times more kids than normal," Rico X, the Vice President of School Age Services for the YMCA, said.
The problem, their applicant pool is low. News 4 learned that some people aren't wanting to get back to work because they're receiving unemployment. Others are scared to work because of Covid.
Then some teachers would generally apply, but this year they're doing summer school instead.
"You don't have to be a certified teacher," Rico X said. "Our biggest thing is that if you have a will to work with kids and some experience working with kids then we would love to have you apply."
To convince you, the YMCA out all of the stops: signing bonuses, pay increases, free YMCA memberships, and program discounts.
"Listen, on one level, I think you get paid to play with kids," Rico X said.
If that is not enough to convince you, they said, do it for the kids.
"Just making sure that we're providing fun, enriching opportunities while, at the same time, helping to fill some of those learning loss gaps is really, really important," Rico X said.
They need to fill about 40 spots. You have to be at least 18-years-old to apply. To apply, click here.
