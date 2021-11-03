BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Crews just broke ground on a massive construction project in Brentwood on Wednesday. It's about to make a significant impact, particularly for families of children and young adults with special needs.
19-year-old Abby Work likes to swim and hang out with her friends. As for where it's at the Brentwood YMCA.
"When I say, 'the YMCA,' she signs 'friends' and I say, 'Yes, we're going to see friends,'" Abby's mom Cheri Work said.
It's why the expansion project at the Brentwood YMCA means so much to Abby's family.
"It makes me so excited that there's going to be even more options, more classes, more availability," Work said.
The Work family isn't alone. Since 2001, hundreds of kids have relied heavily on the Brentwood YMCA's "Full Circle Program" for enrichment activities. Right now, though, it's just one room. Space is limited, and accessibility isn't great.
"There's just only one entrance for the YMCA for a wheelchair, and then it's, trying to find where you're going, is difficult," Work said.
Soon there will be 12,000 square feet dedicated just for the "Full Circle Program" and its participants.
They'll have their own spaces and their own tools, things like hydraulic tables explicitly designed to fit their needs. For families like Abby's, it means inclusion and a sense of belonging.
"We want her to have a wonderful, fulfilling life, and she needs to be around people like her," Work said. "But she also needs to be in the community, and everybody just needs to work together to help these kids grow, and thrive, and do better."
This new space will start to be usable in the Spring of 2023.
You do not need to be a member of the Y to participate in the "Full Circle Program." For more information on how to get involved, click here.
