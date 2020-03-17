NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Over continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, YMCA of Middle Tennessee will be closing all facilities effective at 8PM Tuesday.
The organization says they anticipate the closure to extend at least two weeks, and will adjust and adapt their plans based upon CDC and local health official guidelines.
They are offering a library of digital wellness options on their website for members.
Read the full informational message sent to members on this link.
More than ever, your membership means more
As we work to continue to serve you, I have an urgent request of you: Please stay with us during this difficult time and keep your membership active.
By continuing to pay your membership fee, you will allow us to maintain the financial resources needed to focus our time, people and energies to where our community needs it most. In particular, our Y is focused on the following key initiatives:
• Aligning with community partners regarding child care needs for healthcare workers, first responders and “essential” employees protecting our community
• Continuing tornado disaster relief in the East, North and Donelson/Antioch communities and supporting our staff who are either displaced from the tornado and/or are being furloughed due to center closings
• Engaging our food partners to continue providing meals to targeted high-need populations
• Providing Y-CAP outreach services to our highest risk youth with counselors supporting families in their homes, providing virtual learning/literacy tutoring, etc.
• Continuing support for our members, especially our seniors who may
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.