NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced major transformation plans for its downtown property.

The project includes a 100,00 square foot building alongside a 60-story residential tower. Chris Tointon, president and CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee, said the goal of this project is "to ensure the Downtown YMCA is prepared to meet the needs of a growing Nashville community for generations to come."

At 60 stories, the new residential tower will become Nashville's tallest building. It will surpass the 505 building, which was built in 2018 and is 45 stories tall.

The YMCA has since finalized a non-binding Letter of Intent with Giarratana Development to pursue redevelopment of the 0.90-acre site at 1000 Church Street.

"Our Church Street location sits in the heart of the downtown neighborhood," Tointon said. "We are thrilled to announce bold plans to continue meeting the needs of our growing urban community by developing a superb new facility."