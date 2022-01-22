NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville community leaders gathered Saturday to celebrate the opening of the BlueCross Healthy Place.
The BlueCross Healthy Place at the Northwest Family YMCA in Bordeaux welcomed families to celebrate Nashville’s commitment to health equity. This was made possible by the YMCA partnering with BlueCross BlueShield to build the new playground.
Mayor John Cooper said via Twitter that the $6.4 million project in the community demonstrates positive growth in Nashville.
“Neighborhood families joined us to celebrate the inclusive new play space made possible by our foundation’s $6.4 million investment,” said BlueCross BlueShield via Twitter.
