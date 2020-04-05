NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The YMCA of Middle Tennessee has added a seventh childcare site and will continue grab & go meals.
According to the YMCA, the seventh childcare location will open at the Brentwood YMCA on Concord Road. Childcare is already being provided at the Clarksville, Donelson-Hermitage, Downtown, North Rutherford, Robertson County and Sumner County YMCAs.
Children of essential workers, as defined by the state and local officials, are eligible to enroll. Childcare is being provided in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing with a 1:9 adult to child ratio. Each group of 10 will be isolated in separate rooms.
Daily wellness checks for students and teachers will be required and parents are not permitted inside the care site.
The cost is $30 per day. For more details and to register online, click here.
In addition, the YMCA's Camp Widjiwagan is preparing and packaging meals in partnership with Metro Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank.
Breakfast and lunch is available for pickup at three locations from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m:
- Camp Widjiwagan – 3088 Smith Springs Road
- Donelson Middle School – 110 Stewarts Ferry Pike
- Paragon Mills Middle School* – 260 Paragon Mills Road
Please note, the Paragon Mills site is new and replaces the Margaret Maddox YMCA location that was operating last week. The location has been moved closer to residents in the area to make access easier. There will be no pickup at the Margaret Maddox YMCA location this week.
