NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "It's been a little bit exhausting," Catherine Greenwell said. Nashville's week of unwonted weather felt unsettlingly familiar to the Denizen business owner. "What's different about this, is you sort of know there's an ending to it," she explained.
Nearly a year ago now, Greenwell was forced to close the doors to her Nations neighborhood giftshop for two months, losing 40% of store revenue to the pandemic. "There were, you know, times where we didn't know what's to come. We didn't know if our business was going to make it," she said.
The made it, despite COVID-19 regulations and the slower business that came with it in the months to follow. "Definitely lots of creativity."
Greenwell explained she plans for slow sales after the holidays, but not for business to come to yet another screeching halt. During the third week of February, icy roads forced her doors closed for nearly a week.
"At least you know the snow's going to melt, and things will get on as usual, but it definitely has that hint of familiarity," she said, adding that it helps to know she's not in it alone. "I think it has bonded a lot of us [business owners] together. It's sort of a common cause that we can all rally around, to support local and shop local."
It also helps knowing this too shall pass. "There were a lot of bad moments, lots of worrisome moments, but also lots of good came out of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.