When your life is on the line, seconds can make a difference.
A statewide program is helping first responders know how to take care of you right when they get there. It's called the Yellow DOT program.
If first responders see the yellow sticker on the back window of your car, they know to check your glove box. It tells them your emergency medical information when they need it most.
Rutherford County Firefighter Lora Stover has a yellow dot sticker on her car.
"If I were in an accident, my daughter is in the car with me, if I was unresponsive or seriously injured, it's a way that I can communicate with the responders," Stover said.
Anyone can sign up for the free program.
You put your name and a picture of yourself. You also list any medical conditions, allergies, and medications you're taking.
Emergency contacts are also part of the information you fill out.
Lt. Matthew Lupo with the Rutherford County Fire Department said having the information can save them minutes.
"We have such a short period of time that we get to make decisions on getting them out of the vehicle and getting them into an ambulance and getting them to the hospital," Lt. Lupo said.
TDOT launched the program five years ago with a focus on senior drivers. Since then, the number of places you can sign up for it has increased.
Lt. Lupo believes the information will help the most when they get to the scene of a car crash.
"You're going to run in the most chance that they're not going to be able to talk with us depending on the severity of the collision," Lt. Lupo said.
For people who have the sticker, firefighters said it could make a big difference.
"Depending on the situation, a lot. Lifesaving," Stover said.
