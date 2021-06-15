HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For years, the summer "Pony Camp" at R&M Stables in Hendersonville sells out months in advance and for a very good reason.
In the camp, riders learning to ride a horse is only half the work. The other? Learning the basics of leadership, confidence, and teamwork.
R&M Stables owner, Ron Chlasta, says his successful career and stable is all owed to the first ever pony ride he went on. He has since loved all things horse-riding related, and wants others to learn that passion in his summer camps.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out in Hendersonville with Chlasta to learn a thing or two about the love for horse riding.
To learn more about R&M Stables, click here.
