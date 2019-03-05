GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - About 750 veterans struggle with homelessness in Tennessee. News4 caught up with one Sumner County 15-year-old who's working to change that.
Life Scout Mason Wettengel is on a mission. This 10th-grader is renovating five apartments for homeless veterans at the Sumner County Veterans Home in Gallatin.
He saw the need and made these renovations his Eagle Scout service project.
From re-flooring and re-glazing bathtubs, to adding furniture and appliances, it's an amazing makeover.
"It was worth it because these are the people who served our country, and the people need to take our turn and serve them," he said.
Mason raised $22,000 thanks to area business and community donations.
The improvements will help veterans like Eddie Nelson.
"It makes me feel wanted and loved and that we're worth it," Nelson said.
Commander Curtis Malone says the post receives no federal or state funding to support the home, so Mason's efforts are an incredible blessing.
"I can't tell you how grateful we are for the things he has done. He's been a great person, he's just been wonderful," Malone said.
The veterans home is now working on a fund to replace their dilapidated roof.
Click here to visit their Facebook page and click here to visit their website.
