COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a 48-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Columbia.
Valerie Edna Dubree was last seen on Sept. 7. She drives a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander.
Dubree is 5'8" with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900. Email tips can be sent to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
