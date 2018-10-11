CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Clarksville overnight.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the driver of a Chevy Cavalier rear-ended a F350 pickup truck that was stopped at the light in the southbound lanes of U.S. 79 near Cracker Barrel Drive.
The wreck happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 65-year-old woman who was driving the Cavalier died at the scene. Officials have not released her name.
Police said they do not believe she was wearing a seat belt.
The 53-year-old man who was driving the truck was released after getting checked out by medical personnel.
