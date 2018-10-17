CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Clarksville police reported a hit-and-run on Tuesday night, leaving an 89-year-old woman injured.
She was driving south on Providence Blvd. when a pickup truck pulled out in front of her, crashing into her Kia Sorrento.
The woman was able to take a picture of the pickup as it was driving away. Police investigated the TN tag on the vehicle, but it isn't registered to the pickup.
The woman was taken to the hospital and doesn't have any serious injuries.
If you see this pickup truck, call Officer Carman of Clarksville PD at 931-648-0656, ext. 5129 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
