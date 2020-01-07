PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A grand jury has formally charged a 71-year-old woman on second-degree murder charges in the death of her husband.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Brenda Grubbs was indicted in the December 2018 murder of Ronald Grubbs, Sr. at their home. Grubbs Sr. died days later at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
A Putnam County Grand Jury was presented evidence in the case on Monday.
