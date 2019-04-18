NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person died in a traffic accident Thursday evening in Bellevue.
The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Hwy 100 near Harpeth Bend Drive. Two vehicles were involved.
Police say a 21-year-old man from West Nashville died in the crash. His identify is not being released until his family is notified.
The driver of the other car was identified as 23-year-old Emma Warren from Tuscaloosa. She suffered non-critical injuries and was and transported to Vanderbilt.
Police say the victim pulled out in front of Warren's car as she was driving on Hwy 100.
