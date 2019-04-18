Bellevue wreck 4-18-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person died in a traffic accident Thursday evening in Bellevue.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Hwy 100 near Harpeth Bend Drive. Two vehicles were involved.

Police say a 21-year-old man from West Nashville died in the crash. His identify is not being released until his family is notified.

The driver of the other car was identified as 23-year-old Emma Warren from Tuscaloosa. She suffered non-critical injuries and was and transported to Vanderbilt.

Police say the victim pulled out in front of Warren's car as she was driving on Hwy 100. 

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.