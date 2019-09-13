HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - News4 has obtained chilling 911 calls from neighbors near the scene of a murder-suicide in Hermitage that happened last Saturday.
A neighbor out walking her dog along Dockside Drive walked past the home just as the reported crime took place. She told 911 dispatchers that she heard what sounded like three shots and a woman "screaming bloody murder."
The incident happened at a home on Dockside Drive. According to police, 64-year-old Terry Majors is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 61-year-old Leigh Shea-Majors and his six-year-old grandson Ty Dodson before turning the gun on himself. His four-year-old granddaughter was uninjured and ran to a neighbor for help.
That neighbor called police as well saying he had the four-year-old in his care and said the girl was screaming that "she has lost everybody."
The girl could not be heard on the 911 call, but the neighbor frantically urged police to respond to the area with "multiple units" and said that someone reportedly said "everybody has killed somebody."
The children were visiting their grandparents from Kentucky. An uncle has started a Facebook fundraising page to help pay for Ty’s funeral expenses. More than $6,000 has already been donated.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the crime.
