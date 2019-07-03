CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have found the body of a 19-year-old swimmer who went underwater near the Cheatham Dam.
According to Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the young man was found just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening in about 38 feet of water.
The man, who's from Clarksville, was with his family picnicking in the area on Wednesday.
In the afternoon, the man went swimming with his brother and swam past the safety barrier to get to a buoy. He grew exhausted and went under the water.
"His mother was here. She witnessed it all and his family. It's just the saddest thing to have to come upon and see when you're out here having a picnic enjoying the day and then it turns into a recovery mission," Sheriff Breedlove said.
The man resurfaced a few times but panicked and went back under; he never resurfaced.
Family members tried going in after him but told authorities the current was too fast and strong that they could not get to him.
The turbines are also running at the dam.
