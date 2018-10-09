NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with the Hermitage Precinct say they have arrested the 14-year-old suspect accused of killing a Nashville teenager on Tuesday evening.

14 Year Old Shot Killed Map

Metro Police say the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at 130 Nashboro Greens.

The victim, identified by police as 14-year-old Geovany Hernandez, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

Amarion Johnson was arrested early Wednesday morning. He is charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

