NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with the Hermitage Precinct say they have arrested the 14-year-old suspect accused of killing a Nashville teenager on Tuesday evening.
Metro Police say the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at 130 Nashboro Greens.
The victim, identified by police as 14-year-old Geovany Hernandez, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.
Amarion Johnson was arrested early Wednesday morning. He is charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police believe this was a targeted attack. https://t.co/4cTw5x5ibH— Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 10, 2018
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.