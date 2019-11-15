For nine months, a boy has been waiting for his dad to return home from his Navy deployment. Friday at LEAD Southeast Middle School, that boy got a big surprise.
"It can be pretty rough around home," said 11-year-old Jordan Harlin. "Having him gone, it's a little tough."
There's nothing Jordan misses more than the crisp air around Percy Priest Lake, going fishing with his dad.
During his school lunchtime, News4 talked to Jordan about waiting for his dad to get home. Really, it wasn't that kind of story.
"You miss him a whole lot, right?" Jordan was asked.
"Yeah," he answered.
"I miss you too," answered a voice behind Jordan.
While Jordan spoke to cameras, his father had walked up behind him.
"Dad!" shouted Jordan, running over to his father and throwing his arms around his neck.
The cafeteria applauded. Petty Officer First Class Troy Harlin was home.
"Surprised?" Harlin laughed.
Jordan nodded.
"I'm thankful I made it through another deployment safe and sound," said Harlin.
"Ready to spar?" asked Jordan.
"Okay, I'm ready," his father answered with a laugh. "I've been working out."
Harlin told us there's a lake out there waiting on the both of them.
"It's good to be home," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.