MILTON, TN (WSMV) - Alanna Vaught worries when her husband goes on his own to the county auction.
"He called me very shortly after that and said we own the Old Milton County Store, what am I gonna do with it?"
Like any Mom and Pop shop they went to work.
"Except for this building, the rest of the building is ready to go."
It's come a long way, 118 years of grit and grime needed to go away. Staying is the history, music shows, and Merle Haggard on stage.
The old Red Store made Milton stand out. Parties, food and fun came along, Cajun singing on Fridays.
Then it closed.
"This building was in bad shape sat here empty for 8 years, the porch was about to fall in the street, so we felt we could bring it back to life, so that's what we're gonna do."
The dust they keep sweeping up, brings it with it old stories.
"The kids after school would get off the bus here because this was the only black and white TV in the back room so they'd come and watch TV..."
The project is hard, expensive, but the couple couldn't wait for the wrecking ball.
"We still got a lot of work to do we know that."
