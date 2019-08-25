NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man from South Nashville died in a motorcycle wreck early Sunday morning.
Police say 25-year-old George Goodloe lost control of his motorcycle on I-24 East around 4:15 a.m. this morning.
Investigators says Goodloe was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A witness told police Goodloe wrecked going around a curve in the road and hit a rock wall.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.
