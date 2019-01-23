ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night.
Police say they responded to a robbery call around 10:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Creekside Drive to find the teenager lying in the grass with a gunshot wound.
Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
According to police, narcotics were found at the scene of the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.