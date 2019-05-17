An 85-year-old Springfield woman was just inches away on the couch when a truck came crashing into her living room. That driver is now charged with a DUI and reckless endangerment.
The old bricks laying on the ground long contained the home of Martha Ralph on Pleasant Hill Drive in Springfield.
"I've been here 59 years," she said. "There were no streetlights, and the streets were not paved."
Ralph raised her children at this house.
"It's just home," she said.
That's why she said it's so hard to look over and see the front of the house missing and living room exposed to the outside.
Early Friday morning, Ralph was asleep on the living room couch when a truck came down the drive and crashed into the house.
"When I heard the crash, I immediately jumped up," she said. "Stuff started falling. A window fell. The curtains were over the hood of the truck. The front of it was in the living room with the lights on."
18-year-old Maverick Searcy has been charged with a DUI and reckless endangerment.
Ralph's grateful she wasn't anywhere else in the living room when the truck hit.
"It could have easily been different," she said. "It was the man upstairs. The Lord. It had to be. I think it just wasn't my time. They weren't ready for me up there yet."
Ralph's son and grandsons worked to board up the front of the house Friday morning.
As someone who's lived with cancer and whose husband has died, Ralph said life has far greater challenges than this.
"You just go with the flow and deal with the hand you're dealt," she said.
As for the teenager who crashed into her home, Ralph had this to say.
"I don't judge people," she said. "It's not up to me to judge. Just learn by experience. He's a teenager, and he's got to learn. I'm going to be okay."
