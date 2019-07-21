RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Arson investigators are looking into a fire which destroyed a home on Brown's Chapel Road on Sunday afternoon.
Crews from the Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, and Rutherford County EMS responded to the fire just after 4:00 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.
Deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office closed portions of the road to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene.
One person in the home got out safely.
One firefighter from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported for care, officials said.
The home was destroyed. On Monday, RCFR Fire-Arson Investigation Unit arrested 34-year-old Justin Goostree for aggravated arson in the case. He is also charged by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on other charges.
Goostree reportedly borrowed gas from a neighbor to use in starting the fire at his mother's house, in retaliation for being asked to leave. The home was fully-engulfed in flames when crews arrived and it took over four hours to extinguish the fire. The heat and humidity required firefighters to take extra hydration measures and required additional crews from nearby counties.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.