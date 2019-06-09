15-Year-Old Reported Missing in KY

METCALFE COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - The Metcalfe County Sheriff Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 15-year-old from Savoyard, Kentucky. '
Police say Eli Smith is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs about 110 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white ball cap with a hoodie and black under armor tennis shoes.
He has blonde hair and wears braces. He was last seen at 11:00 pm June 8, 2019.
