Fred Oldham - 12/9/19
 

Clarksville Police said Fred Oldham was last seen on Friday, Dec. 6 around 3 p.m. when he walked away from his Ernest Street home. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 79-year-old man who wasn’t familiar with the area.

Police say Fred Oldham, 79, walked away from his residence on Ernest Street, off Crossland Avenue in Clarksville. He hadn’t been seen since about 3:00pm on December 6th.

Just before 8:00 p.m., Clarksville police announced that they found Oldham. Police say he was in Nashville, safe and in good spirits.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.