CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 79-year-old man who wasn’t familiar with the area.
Police say Fred Oldham, 79, walked away from his residence on Ernest Street, off Crossland Avenue in Clarksville. He hadn’t been seen since about 3:00pm on December 6th.
Just before 8:00 p.m., Clarksville police announced that they found Oldham. Police say he was in Nashville, safe and in good spirits.
