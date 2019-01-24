NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators positively identified the man found dead in a car fire last week but are still looking for a motive behind the fatal incident.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. and Nashville Fire Dept. responded to reports of a burning car on the 700 block of 25th Avenue North at Merry Street around 9:38 p.m on Wednesday night.
Firefighters noticed a man's body inside the 2018 Nissan Altima as they were putting out the fire.
Investigators believed the deceased man was 37-year-old Mathias Smith of West Nashville after his identification was found in the vehicle, but waited for the Davidson Co. Medical Examiner's Office to confirm his identity using dental records.
The circumstances surrounding Smith's death are unclear, and the incident remains under investigation. The Medical Examiner reports there were no signs of trauma to the body such as gunshot or stab wounds.
However, fire officials said a chemical accelerant was used in the car fire.
The owner of the Altima reported to Goodlettsville Police that her vehicle was taken in a carjacking on Wednesday night in Madison. Goodlettsville Police and Metro Police are jointly following up on that part of the case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
