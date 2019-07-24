NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 80-year-old man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl.
According to arrest records, the victim said her father left her alone with Dionicio Hernandez while he went to the store and Hernandez penetrated her. Hernandez admitted to the crime.
Hernandez is charged with two counts of felony rape of a child and was booked into jail on $300,000 bond.
A mugshot of Hernandez was not immediately available at the time this story was written, we will update when we receive it.
