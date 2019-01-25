Brandon Schulenberg holds his Mama's heart.
"He'll do nice things for me, write little notes for me that say 'I love you, Mom' or 'Thank you for this' or 'Thank you for helping me with my homework' or you know, those kind of gestures," said Suzie Schulenberg.
But for his ninth birthday party, even she was surprised by his grown-up size.
"Maybe I should have food for the poor."
Instead of asking his friends for treats and toys, Brandon asked for boxes and cans.
"I had 24 friends come to my birthday party and they bring a lot of food," said Brandon.
Food to feed the hungry at the local food pantry.
"I just wanted to do it because people who are poor that I wanted to give them food so that they wouldn't have to be hungry because we get a lot of stuff and they don't," said Brandon.
The kids delivered it themselves to the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro.
His mom says serving others is taught at home, at school, and at church.
"I wanted to help people out, and God told me to do this, so I did," said Brandon.
But to see her son model it at his own birthday party, that she says, may be the greatest gift of all.
"He has never outright chosen to give up that much and for a 9-year-old to give up all those toys is a big deal," said Suzie.
"I hope you get to do this too, because it's what God tells us to do," said Brandon.
