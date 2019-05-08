FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- The Latest on a 9-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of his mother in southern Michigan.
Court records show a 9-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his mother with a rifle in their southern Michigan home.
The documents show the child is also facing a felony firearm charge. It isn't clear if he is charged as an adult or a juvenile. The Associated Press is not identifying the victim because to do so would identify the child.
WOOD-TV first reported the charges.
St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough told WWMT-TV that the woman's body was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, about 160 miles west-southwest of Detroit.
Authorities have not released the circumstances of the killing or details of why the child is considered a suspect.
