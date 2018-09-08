Officials with the Stewart County Police Department said an elderly man with a heart condition reported missing on Saturday was found safe.
Deputies were to locate Robert Earl Cassano, 74, of Dover, who has health issues including a heart condition.
Cassano was last seen leaving his home on Long Creek Road in a 1995 For Thunderbird with Tennessee tag #1C05D4 early Saturday morning.
He is described as a white man around 6-feet tall and 155 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans with suspenders and brown cowboy hat.
Any information or contact with Mr. Cassano please call the Stewart County Communications Center at 931-232-5322.
