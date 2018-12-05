LAWRENCEBERG, TN (WSMV) - A silver alert has been issued for a man with dementia who was lat seen Tuesday afternoon.
86-year-old William Beck left his home yesterday around 5:30 p.m. to attend a funeral.
Police say he was supposed to attend the funeral, get some food and come straight home.
Beck suffers from dementia and an unknown heart condition.
Authorities say he has been entered into the NCIC as a missing person.
Beck drives a 2006 green GMC Sierra, with Tennessee tag 950YZW
He has grey hair and blue eyes and is 5'11" tall.
Beck was last seen leaving Neal Funeral Home in Lawrence County.
If you have any information on William Beck's whereabouts, please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at (931)762-3626.
