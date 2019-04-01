NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have identified the victim in a deadly crash in the area of I-65 at the I-440 Junction on Monday afternoon.
Robert Harris, 61, was driving his 2018 Lexus SUV north on I-65 when for unknown reasons he traveled off the roadway at 2 p.m., entering a grassy area without making any attempt to brake and struck a concrete pillar that supports the Thompson Lane overpass. Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Harris was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.
According to TDOT Smartway, the crash was expected to be cleared by 4 p.m. but was ultimately cleared just after 4:30 p.m. The northbound off-ramp from I-65 was blocked at Exit 80 for about two hours.
