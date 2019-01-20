NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) Police have identified the man that died in a single-vehicle crash in Hermitage early Sunday morning.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., Adam Swor was driving his 2013 BMW SUV north on Andrew Jackson Parkway near Highland View Drive around 1:50 p.m. when he crashed.
Police say Swor, 36, of Knobdale Road, lost control of his SUV while negotiating a curve in the roadway, crossed over the southbound lanes and struck several trees before re-entering the road.
Swor was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said there is evidence that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. However, the medical examiner will conduct a toxicology test to confirm it.
