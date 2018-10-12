ASPEN HILL, TN (WSMV) - Officials are investigating a fire that killed an 80-year-old man in Giles County.
The fire ripped through the home on Hurd Road on Thursday morning.
The Giles County sheriff identified the victim as Charles Graves.
The TBI and Tennessee Bomb and Arson are investigating the cause of the deadly blaze.
At this time, the sheriff said the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
The Giles County Sheriff's Department, the Giles County Ambulance Service, the Giles County Rescue Squad, Giles EMA and the Minor Hill Fire Department all responded to the fire.
