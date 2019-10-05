NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man who died after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike Saturday afternoon.
Seventy-three-year-old James M. Harding of Nashville was turning onto Forest view Drive from Murfreesboro Pike when he was hit by a BMW traveling in the opposite direction.
Harding was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the BMW was injured, but they were not life-threatening injuries.
