NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Cayce Homes on South 7th Street Monday.
Police say the shooting happened at around 4:55 p.m. Two people were shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Both victims were men.
Police say the deceased was 37-year-old Reginald Williams. The other victim is 18 and is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police are still trying to identify the shooter. They are also trying to determine if the shooting is related to a shooting that injured a man about an hour before at Riverchase Apartments on North 2nd Street. In that case, the 22-year-old victim was uncooperative with police and did not want to prosecute the person who shot him. That victim is also in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
