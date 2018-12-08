COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is dead after falling unconscious at an off-campus party near Tennessee Tech University on Friday night.
According to officials with the Cookeville Police Dept., officers responded to the residence near TTU after reports of an unconscious person.
The patient, a 23-year-old male, was given CPR at the scene and then transported to a local hospital where he died.
According to campus officials, the man was not a student at the university.
The off-campus house party may have been affiliated with a fraternal organization at the university, but school officials declined to confirm at this time.
A pending autopsy report will determine the man's cause of death. At this time, police said that no foul play is expected.
Officials said they would release the man's name after his family is notified, and provide more details about the incident once their investigation is complete.
