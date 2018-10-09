NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives with the Hermitage Precinct are searching for a suspect accused of killing a 14-year-old Tuesday evening.
Metro Police say the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at 130 Nashboro Greens. The victim, identified by police as Geovany Hernandez, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.
Police have not yet released information on the suspected shooter. Police now believe it to be a targeted attack.
Police believe this was a targeted attack. https://t.co/4cTw5x5ibH— Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 10, 2018
Stay with News4 for updates.
