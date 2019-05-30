BLOWING GREEN, KY (WSMV) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Department identified the victim of a single vehicle crash that happened just after midnight early Thursday.
Sheriff Brett Hightower reported that 22-year-old Sarah Hood of Bowling Green was behind the wheel of a 2013 Dodge Dart at approximately 12:34AM Thursday, May 30th on Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.
The car apparently went off the left side of the road, struck a number of trees, and ended up in the middle of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor, and no other vehicles were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.