Police say a teenager was killed in an accidental shooting at a home in Clarksville early Tuesday morning.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, 47-year-old Kelly Thomas was moving a handgun to another location when he inadvertently discharged it around 1:15 a.m.
The bullet hit 18-year-old Mason Sandoval, who was visiting the home and was in the same room of the house in the Eastern Hills neighborhood.
Sandoval was taken to Tennova Medical Center, where was pronounced dead.
Police said charges have not been filed at this time.
When the investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the district attorney for review.
