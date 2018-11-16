A 19-year-old is shot after being kidnapped, having to drive a robber across the city at gunpoint. That 19-year-old woman is recovering while police search for the shooter.
"She's just an incredible songwriter, man," said Nashville writer/producer Chase Martinez, playing back a recording of a longtime friend.
That friend records and performs as simply Iolite.
"It was just like magic the first day we worked together," said Martinez. "There's so much good chemistry and energy there. To me, she's just like a sister. We were supposed to write today. We were supposed to be in here making songs."
Instead, Ioilite is recovering from a frightening day.
Wednesday, police said Iolite was walking to her car on Boscobel Street after a babysitting job when a man with a pistol drawn told her to drive. At gunpoint, he demanded she get money from the First Tennessee Bank ATM off West End. Police said she tried to get away when the man shot her in the hip. Iolite managed to run inside the bank. Police are looking for the shooter. They said surveillance video taken on Vanderbilt property caught him on camera.
"It breaks my heart even thinking of the terror that was in those moments," said Martinez. "Thank God she's okay. I'm just incredibly grateful this is something she can walk away from. It could've gone a totally different direction and been absolutely devastating. I think God's going to use her struggle for a greater good. Honestly, I really do. I believe that."
A GoFundMe page for Iolite has been set up for her family. It can be found here.
