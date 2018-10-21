NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested in East Nashville after assaulting multiple police officers on Thursday night.
According to police, an officer was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on Shelby Avenue that a group of male juveniles was seen running from earlier that night when he approached Samuel I. Owen, 18, outside a Dollar General.
Officials said Owens refused to stop or submit to questioning. He threw his skateboard at the officer, nearly striking him in the head, and then proceeded to fight him and other responding officers.
Police said Owens grabbed the officer's coat and attempted to strike him multiple times with a closed fist.
The four other responding officers reportedly sustained scratches and cuts from Owens, who bit, kicked and punched them while he was being taken into custody.
After he was arrested, Owens was evaluated by the Nashville Fire Dept. and then transported to Metro booking where he was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault on an officer, four counts of misdemeanor assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
Owens was also wanted on outstanding warrants for misdemeanor weapon and drug possession.
He is being held at the Davidson Co. Jail on a $55,000 bond.
