ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - An 11-year-old has died after being struck by a train on Saturday morning in Antioch.
Police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday to the railroad tracks at 3279 Franklin Limestone Road.
Max Baker was on the railroad bridge near his Waikiki Blvd. home when he was struck by a CSX freight train, according to Metro Police.
The train operator was unable to stop in time before the child was struck.
MNPD Youth Services detectives are investigating the scene.
