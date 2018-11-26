GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot and involved in a car crash on Sunday night, officials said.
According to officials with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred at a residence on Edgar Dillard Road around 10:30 p.m.
After leaving the scene of the shooting, the teen victim and four others crashed their vehicle nearby. The other occupants in the vehicle received minor injuries in the crash but were not shot.
Deputies apprehended the suspected gunman, 20-year-old Ashton Bolen, on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Bolen is charged with five counts of attempted criminal homicide, five counts of reckless endangerment and possession of Sch. IV drugs.
Police said the injured teen is in stable condition and recovering in the hospital.
