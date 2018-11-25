NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday night in north Nashville.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., the incident happened near the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Cockrill Street.
After the original 911 call was made around 6 p.m., police officers responded and were unable to locate a victim.
Minutes later, the 18-year-old victim arrived at Nashville General Hospital in a personal vehicle driven by his aunt.
The victim received a gunshot wound to the neck and is in critical condition.
Officers later identified a crime scene in the street and are currently investigating what happened.
Stay with News4 for updates.
