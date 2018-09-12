COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police are searching for a man accused of aggravated child neglect after a two-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said it responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a two-year-child that was unresponsive. Police said the child was transported to the Monroe Carrel Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.
Police identified Timothy Lee Brooks Jr., 26, as the suspect in the case. Brooks is 6' tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a 2004 black Toyota Camry with Tennessee license plate of 7B93RO.
If you have information about Brooks’ whereabouts, contact Columbia Police at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 or send an email to the Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email, SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
